Go to Patrik Velich's profile
Available for hire
Download free
woman in white fur coat
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Bratislava, Slovensko
Published on Canon, EOS 6D
Free to use under the Unsplash License

IG: pgh_foto

Related collections

TPC
307 photos · Curated by Comms Lust
tpc
human
portrait
Knitwear Stories
292 photos · Curated by Deborah Joyce
human
apparel
clothing
Detail
69 photos · Curated by izzy
detail
human
face
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking