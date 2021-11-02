Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Tamanna Rumee
@tamanna_rumee
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 2, 2021
Canon, EOS 70D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
HD Purple Wallpapers
Flower Images
blossom
lilac
lavender
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Blurred/in motion
100 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Morando
blurred
motion
Blur Backgrounds
Healthy Living
80 photos
· Curated by Shopamine
healthy
plant
flora
Storm and Storms Coming
59 photos
· Curated by Crystal Calhoun
storm
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor