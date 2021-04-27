Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Joël Helfensteijn
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Jungutbatu, Nusapenida, Klungkung Regency, Bali, Indonesia
Published on
April 27, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Blue Wallpapers
jungutbatu
nusapenida
klungkung regency
bali
indonesia
drone shots from above!
outdoors
Nature Images
HD Ocean Wallpapers
HD Water Wallpapers
sea
shoreline
lake
lagoon
land
coast
HD Scenery Wallpapers
Landscape Images & Pictures
promontory
Free images
Related collections
Collection #68: Photoshop Team
8 photos
· Curated by Photoshop Team
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
road
Turquoise + Pink
595 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
HD Turquoise Wallpapers
HD Pink Wallpapers
Flower Images
WORK / ONLINE
119 photos
· Curated by Chantilly Patiño
work
HD Computer Wallpapers
electronic