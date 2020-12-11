Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Manjunath Kammar
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Byadgi, Karnataka, India
Published
on
December 11, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
byadgi
karnataka
india
Brown Backgrounds
bread
Food Images & Pictures
pancake
tortilla
fungus
pita
Free images
Related collections
Two's a Crowd
349 photos
· Curated by Olivia Smith
two
People Images & Pictures
friend
The Colors of India
58 photos
· Curated by Susan Wilkinson
HD Color Wallpapers
india
People Images & Pictures
Spring Tones 🌸
124 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Spring Images & Pictures
Flower Images
blossom