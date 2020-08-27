Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
D L Deitemeyer
@dldeitemeyer
Download free
Share
Info
Cincinnati, Cincinnati, United States
Published on
August 28, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Butterfly on flower
Related tags
Butterfly Images
insect
Animals Images & Pictures
invertebrate
plant
cincinnati
united states
Flower Images
moth
Butterfly Images
Nature Images
bloom
blooms
butterfly on flower
pretty flower
plants
blossom
Free images
Related collections
Summer
88 photos
· Curated by Annaïk ANYOUZO'O BRIGNOL
Summer Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
outdoor
Welcome to New York
156 photos
· Curated by Lucas Gallone
york
new
building
Of Blue
48 photos
· Curated by Jess La Tribu
HD Blue Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
outdoor