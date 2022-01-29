Go to Ash Hayes's profile
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published agoFUJI PHOTO FILM CO., LTD., SP-3000
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Man walking down street in Venice wearing a hat with a blue ribbon

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

hat
venice
gondola boat
hat with ribbon
stand out
winter jacket
Winter Images & Pictures
walking
street
clothing
apparel
People Images & Pictures
human
coat
crowd
jacket
overcoat
sun hat
People Images & Pictures
Free pictures

Related collections

Collection #111: Daniel Burka
10 photos · Curated by Daniel Burka
HD Wallpapers
rock
outdoor
Mother's Day
64 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
day
mother
People Images & Pictures
Restaurant and Cafe
562 photos · Curated by FORQY WordPress Themes
restaurant
cafe
indoor
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking