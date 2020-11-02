Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Sophie Shepard
@s0phie2010
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
November 2, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
engine
machine
motor
turbine
wind turbine
building
tower
clock tower
architecture
construction crane
Free stock photos
Related collections
Focus on Red
329 photos
· Curated by Murielle Hunt
HD Red Wallpapers
plant
flora
Collection #40: Crew
9 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
Sunset Images & Pictures
WORK / ONLINE
119 photos
· Curated by Chantilly Patiño
work
HD Computer Wallpapers
electronic