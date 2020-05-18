Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Giorgio Trovato
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 18, 2020
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
poster
vermouth
alcohol
wall
Women Images & Pictures
HD White Wallpapers
Vintage Backgrounds
HD Yellow Wallpapers
graphic
classic
HD Black Wallpapers
drink
Brown Backgrounds
clothing
apparel
hat
sun hat
human
People Images & Pictures
bonnet
Public domain images
Related collections
Vintage
16 photos · Curated by Erica Rocca
Vintage Backgrounds
poster
HD Art Wallpapers
Walls4U
77 photos · Curated by Kristiane Mandraki
walls4u
HD Art Wallpapers
painting
Niplet shoes & hats
58 photos · Curated by Karol Amey
hat
shoe
clothing