Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Elisa Stone
@ecjs
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 2, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3500
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
fungus
agaric
mushroom
amanita
Grass Backgrounds
Free images
Related collections
Drone Pictures
2,271 photos
· Curated by Nick Nice
drone
outdoor
aerial view
Direction & Time
46 photos
· Curated by Michele Yamin
direction
HD Grey Wallpapers
sign
50 SHADES OF PURPLE
58 photos
· Curated by Jean Wandimi
HD Purple Wallpapers
Flower Images
plant