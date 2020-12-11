Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Claudio Schwarz
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Street Photography
Share
Info
Published
on
December 11, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
street photography
HD Grey Wallpapers
zurich
zürich
human
People Images & Pictures
asphalt
tarmac
road
lighting
pedestrian
path
Nature Images
outdoors
freeway
metropolis
town
HD City Wallpapers
urban
building
Backgrounds
Related collections
Long Exposure
539 photos
· Curated by Rowan Heuvel
long exposure
rock
outdoor
Collection #106: Nathan Kontny
9 photos
· Curated by Nathan Kontny
collection
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Summer
1,218 photos
· Curated by karen hernandez
Summer Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
Beach Images & Pictures