brown concrete building under cloudy sky during daytime
brown concrete building under cloudy sky during daytime
Glenveagh Castle, Glenveagh National Park, Gartan Mountain, Church Hill, County Donegal, Ireland
Glenveagh Castle (Sep., 2014). According to the Glenveagh National Park website: "Glenveagh Castle is a 19th century castellated mansion and was built between 1867 and 1873. Its construction in a remote mountain setting was inspired by the Victorian idyll of a romantic highland retreat. It was designed by John Townsend Trench, a cousin of its builder and first owner, John George Adair, with whom he had been raised in Co. Laois. The designer appears to have imitated the style of earlier Irish Tower-houses adding an air of antiquity to the castle. The building stone chosen was granite..."

