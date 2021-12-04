Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Stephen Leonardi
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 4, 2021
Canon, EOS R5
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
california
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
seal
HD Grey Wallpapers
point reyes national seashore
California Pictures
sea life
mammal
Animals Images & Pictures
sea lion
Public domain images
Related collections
political
318 photos · Curated by Markus Spiske
political
human
People Images & Pictures
Childhood
356 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
childhood
child
HD Kids Wallpapers
Monday Mantra
30 photos · Curated by Rachel Drudi
HQ Background Images
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers