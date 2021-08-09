Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Do Nhu
@donhu06
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 10, 2021
Apple, iPhone 7 Plus
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
patisserie
bakery
cafe
bake
People Images & Pictures
human
shop
home decor
cafeteria
restaurant
plant
window display
apparel
clothing
text
Free images
Related collections
Italian summer
27 photos
· Curated by Valentina Locatelli
Summer Images & Pictures
plant
Food Images & Pictures
Office Life
41 photos
· Curated by Nicole Knipes
office
workspace
work
Virtual Wave
27 photos
· Curated by Blythe Severson
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images