Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
David Calderwood
@calderwood
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
11 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
sheep in paddock looking at camera
Related tags
Animals Images & Pictures
sheep
field
farm.sheep
paddock
mammal
Nature Images
grassland
outdoors
rural
countryside
farm
pasture
meadow
grazing
ranch
Creative Commons images
Related collections
The Classics
66 photos
· Curated by Marce
classic
HD Grey Wallpapers
Vintage Backgrounds
Plants
279 photos
· Curated by Wilfried Santer
plant
flora
HD Green Wallpapers
GoPro
76 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Bishop
gopro
australia
HD Blue Wallpapers