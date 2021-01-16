Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Nadine Marfurt
@nadine3
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
St. Gallen, Switzerland
Published
on
January 16, 2021
NIKON D7000
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
switzerland
st. gallen
HD Snow Wallpapers
HD Forest Wallpapers
Mountain Images & Pictures
sunlight
sunrise
snow mountain
top of the mountain
snow forest
snow covered tree
snow field
blue skies
heavenly light
heavenly peace
hike
HD Blue Wallpapers
Nature Images
outdoors
Winter Images & Pictures
Backgrounds
Related collections
landscape
1,619 photos
· Curated by Iwonna Salak
Landscape Images & Pictures
plant
outdoor
Farms/Landscape
14 photos
· Curated by Sandy Pirtle
plant
outdoor
HD Snow Wallpapers
My personal favorites
16 photos
· Curated by Nadine Marfurt
tourist
Travel Images
outdoor