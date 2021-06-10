Go to Alexa T.'s profile
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Vatra Dornei, Romania
Published on SONY, ILCE-5000
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Close-up of dandelion fluff.

Related collections

Nature
36 photos · Curated by Leah A
Nature Images
plant
outdoor
Botanical Collection
60 photos · Curated by Forest & Michael Evashevski
botanical
plant
flora
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking