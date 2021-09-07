Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Alessandro Zanini
@alessandro_zanini
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Statue of Liberty National Monument, New York, Stati Uniti
Published
on
September 7, 2021
Canon, EOS 100D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
New York Pictures & Images
stati uniti
statue of liberty national monument
HD Art Wallpapers
statue
monument
statua
national monument
american art
Statue Of Liberty Pictures & Images
u.s.a
united state of america
contemporary art
contemporary architecture
stati uniti d'america
HD New York City Wallpapers
America Images & Photos
american architecture
sculpture
HD Water Wallpapers
Backgrounds
Related collections
Analytics
48 photos
· Curated by Ginette Methot
analytic
Website Backgrounds
business
Collection #141: The Bucket List Family
8 photos
· Curated by The Bucket List Family
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
sea
Ocean
38 photos
· Curated by Jarrod Freeman
HD Ocean Wallpapers
outdoor
sea