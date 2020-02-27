Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Grant Lechner
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
Battle Ground Lake, Lewisville, WA, USA
Published
on
February 27, 2020
NIKON D800
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
battle ground lake
lewisville
wa
usa
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
fern
Backgrounds
Related collections
Background
70 photos
· Curated by Xu xiao
HQ Background Images
building
HD Grey Wallpapers
Greenery
78 photos
· Curated by Rafaela Bastos
greenery
plant
HD Green Wallpapers
Flora
209 photos
· Curated by Tim Wilgus
flora
plant
HD Green Wallpapers