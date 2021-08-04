Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
1 month
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Temple of Ramesses III, Medinet Habu, Egypt
Related tags
ruins
archeology
hieroglyphics
hieroglyphs
sand
Best Stone Pictures & Images
blue sky
rocky
pillars
mortuary
carving
clear sky
Desert Images
column
culture
discovery
egyptian
heat
heritage
afterlife
Free images
Related collections
LGBT | LGBTIQ+
187 photos
· Curated by Esquimal
friend
Women Images & Pictures
Girls Photos & Images
Photos for Lifestyle Bloggers
253 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
lifestyle
plant
indoor
Fantasy and Magic Aesthetic
441 photos
· Curated by Erin Phillips
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers