Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Tobias Kleeb
@tobjvs
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 2, 2021
Canon, EOS 750D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
antenna mast in the middle of the swiss alps
Related tags
swiss alps
renewable energy
switzerland
rock
hill
Landscape Images & Pictures
fog
environment
Mountain Images & Pictures
high voltage line
energy
power lines
cable
electric transmission tower
Free images
Related collections
Off the Grid
224 photos
· Curated by Sean MacNaughton
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Desert Images
Horses
24 photos
· Curated by P J
Horse Images
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
Long empty roads
29 photos
· Curated by Tim Gouw
empty
road
highway