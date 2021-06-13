Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Zhivko Minkov
@lazywhiskey
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Plovdiv, Bulgaria
Published
on
June 13, 2021
Canon, EOS 4000D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
A Ferris wheel in Plovdiv, Bulgaria.
Related tags
plovdiv
bulgaria
ferris wheel
ferris
cabin
white machine
HD Sky Wallpapers
sky clouds
Sky Backgrounds
sky blue
wheel
ferris wheels
machine
HD White Wallpapers
amusement park
vehicle
boat
transportation
Public domain images
Related collections
Family
17 photos
· Curated by Marlene Arteaga
Family Images & Photos
People Images & Pictures
blog
Collection #36: Crew
9 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
sea
HD City Wallpapers
Atmospheric
286 photos
· Curated by Greg Bird
atmospheric
HD Grey Wallpapers
Website Backgrounds