Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Prazanthy Ramesh
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 5, 2022
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D750
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
HD Teal Wallpapers
waterfowl
anseriformes
duck
mallard
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Highly Devoted
76 photos · Curated by Marjorie Fischer
couple
Love Images
People Images & Pictures
Urban Spaces
94 photos · Curated by Nourbese Flint
urban
building
HD City Wallpapers
Fog and Mist
112 photos · Curated by Wilfried Santer
mist
fog
Cloud Pictures & Images