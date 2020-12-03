Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Clay Lindner
@crlindner
Download free
Share
Info
Murphy, NC, USA
Published on
December 3, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
Water
149 photos
· Curated by Joshua Earle
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoor
sea
The Back of Women's Heads
51 photos
· Curated by Charlie Deets
head
back
Women Images & Pictures
Sea
188 photos
· Curated by Leonie Rixon
sea
outdoor
wafe
Related tags
HD Forest Wallpapers
vegetation
plant
Nature Images
woodland
land
outdoors
Tree Images & Pictures
grove
Jungle Backgrounds
murphy
nc
usa
tree trunk
weather
HD Creepy Wallpapers
foggy
HD Grey Wallpapers
rainforest
Free stock photos