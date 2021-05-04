Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Severin Candrian
@feeypflanzen
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Flawil, Svizzera
Published
on
May 4, 2021
X-T30
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Two Crassula ovata in white pots held by two hands.
Related tags
flawil
svizzera
plant
potted plant
Leaf Backgrounds
HD Green Wallpapers
leaves
crassula ovata
plants
studio
geldbaum
feey
patchplants
pflanze
interior
indoor plant
flora
plantlover
thesill
bloomscape
Free images
Related collections
_nav
4,536 photos
· Curated by Carol Freire
nav
human
HD Grey Wallpapers
plants
188 photos
· Curated by Hardik Zinzuvadia
plant
HD Green Wallpapers
Flower Images
AUGUST
47 photos
· Curated by Hannah Samson
august
plant
HD Green Wallpapers