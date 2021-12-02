Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 3, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
johnson & johnson
janssen
vaccine
vax
vaccination
research
bright
isolated
mandate
HD Modern Wallpapers
medicine
pandemic
variant
contaminated
Travel Images
covid
dose
care
cure
mrna
Backgrounds
Related collections
Morning.
116 photos
· Curated by Nicole Knipes
morning
Coffee Images
cup
Collection #182: Unsplash
9 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Football Images
Best Soccer Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Blurred/in motion
100 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Morando
blurred
motion
Blur Backgrounds