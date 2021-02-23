Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Tina Witherspoon
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Interiors
,
Architecture & Interior
Share
Info
Published
on
February 23, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D610
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Ceramic Planters on Wood Floor in Loft by Railing
Related tags
indoors
HD Wood Wallpapers
indoor plants
ceramic
wood floor
railing
white walls
hardwood
floor
flooring
door
Free stock photos
Related collections
Interiors
28 photos
· Curated by Krizia Almirañez
interior
indoor
room
Interiors
2,729 photos
· Curated by Kelli O'Brien
interior
indoor
furniture
Indoor
51 photos
· Curated by Candy Sandalwood
indoor
room
furniture