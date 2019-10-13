Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Martin Behrendt
@wihel
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 13, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
fungus
plant
agaric
mushroom
amanita
HD Green Wallpapers
Free pictures
Related collections
Minimalist
394 photos
· Curated by Drew Wickline
HD Minimalist Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Collection #91: Amit Gupta
8 photos
· Curated by Amit Gupta
HD Wood Wallpapers
outdoor
Tree Images & Pictures
Shapes and Patterns
23 photos
· Curated by Vic Yin
shape
HD Pattern Wallpapers
HQ Background Images