Go to Raimond Klavins's profile
@raimondklavins
Download free
white and orange candles on brown sand
white and orange candles on brown sand
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Kefalonia, Кефалиния, Греция
Published agoFree to use under the Unsplash License

The altar of Sacred Monastery Kefalonia island, Greece

Related collections

My Universe
80 photos · Curated by Shawna Zylenko
universe
Star Images
night
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking