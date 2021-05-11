Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Arun Geetha Viswanathan
@arungeethaviswanathan
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Gurudwara Bangla Sahib, Hanuman Road Area, Connaught Place, New Delhi, Delhi
Published
on
May 11, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3100
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
gurudwara bangla sahib
delhi
hanuman road area
connaught place
new delhi
sikhism
gurudwara
Free stock photos
Related collections
Clean Backgrounds
57 photos
· Curated by Mikael Cho
HQ Background Images
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
NHS 73
29 photos
· Curated by Hello I'm Nik
nh
text
uk
Collection #37: Crew
8 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
petal