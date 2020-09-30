Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Amelia Protiva
@ameliaprotiva
Download free
Share
Info
Charleston, SC, USA
Published on
September 30, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Thyme Gimlet at a wedding bar
Related collections
Social Studies
3 photos
· Curated by Ryan Heape
creme
Fruits Images & Pictures
glass
The Loutrel
25 photos
· Curated by Annie Wentzell
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers
Flower Images
Drinks
100 photos
· Curated by Yum Syrup
drink
beverage
Food Images & Pictures