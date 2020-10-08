Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Selina Bubendorfer
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Cartago, Costa Rica
Published
on
October 8, 2020
SONY, ILCE-6000
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Botanical Garden in Cartago, Costa Rica
Related tags
cartago
costa rica
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
blossom
Flower Images
Leaf Backgrounds
araceae
Free images
Related collections
Photos for Parent Bloggers
241 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
parent
People Images & Pictures
child
Road to Nowhere
68 photos
· Curated by Nikia Shaw
road
HD Wallpapers
hill
Still Life
75 photos
· Curated by Peter Fong
still
Life Images & Photos
plant