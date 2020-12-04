Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
James Wainscoat
@tumbao1949
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
December 4, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
Vibrant
18 photos
· Curated by Aubrey Bray
vibrant
HD Color Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
Facial Recognition
1,798 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
People Images & Pictures
human
face
Aviation
529 photos
· Curated by Harmy
aviation
plane
Airplane Pictures & Images
Related tags
building
architecture
steeple
spire
tower
cathedral
church
arch
arched
bell tower
Free stock photos