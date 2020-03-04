Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Aram Sabah
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
March 4, 2020
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
Clock Images
wall clock
analog clock
tower
architecture
building
clock tower
Public domain images
Related collections
Time Change
40 photos
· Curated by Linda W
time
Clock Images
analog clock
Frames
116 photos
· Curated by Camila Marchiori
frame
room
wall
Vero
69 photos
· Curated by Amie Serio
vero
interior
plant