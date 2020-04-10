Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Wolfgang Hasselmann
@wolfgang_hasselmann
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
April 10, 2020
ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Easter lamb looking left
Related tags
sheep
Happy Images & Pictures
paschal
lamb
Easter Images
jung
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
goat
Public domain images
Related collections
Easter - Resurrection
10 photos
· Curated by Jesus saves!
resurrection
Easter Images
church
sheep
18 photos
· Curated by wendy watson
sheep
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
friends
388 photos
· Curated by Marta Laura
friend
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal