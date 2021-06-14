Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 14, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Great Pyramid of Giza, Khufu and Cheops - El Giza, Cairo, Egypt
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
abandoned
ancient egypt
cheops
civilization
Desert Images
discovery
dry
afterlife
culture
dawn
hieroglyphs
history
Holiday Backgrounds
key of life
khufu
landmark
luxor
mummy
ruins
sand
Backgrounds
Related collections
Collage objects
16 photos · Curated by Victoria Pearson
human
Women Images & Pictures
portrait
Journey
45 photos · Curated by Rizkialdy Suja Pratama
journey
outdoor
HD Blue Wallpapers
Architecture Photography
2 photos · Curated by JaeEun Ha
architecture
pyramid
abandoned