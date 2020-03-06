Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ashkan Forouzani
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
March 6, 2020
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7500
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
The word lie written on the screen of a tablet
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
tech
technology
emotions
emotional
Keyboard Backgrounds
electronics
HD Computer Wallpapers
HD Laptop Wallpapers
HD Screen Wallpapers
HD Tablet Wallpapers
written
text
surface
button
power
HD Black Wallpapers
portable
surface pro
lyrics
Public domain images
Related collections
Emotions
46 photos
· Curated by Photo Clubs
emotion
human
finger
Tech
103 photos
· Curated by Gritmind Minds
tech
HD Computer Wallpapers
electronic
Tech
100 photos
· Curated by Photo Clubs
tech
electronic
technology