Go to Purtika Dutt's profile
Available for hire
Download free
woman in white floral long sleeve shirt smiling
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –

Featured in

People
Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Published on NIKON D3100
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Follow Purtika_Dutt on Instagram for more amazing photos!

Related collections

FIGURES
848 photos · Curated by Jennifer Serrano
figure
human
Girls Photos & Images
People
156 photos · Curated by Solenn Chauvel
People Images & Pictures
portrait
human
Aug 2020
56 photos · Curated by Rhece Nicholas
HD Art Wallpapers
HD Color Wallpapers
wall
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking