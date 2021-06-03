Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jack Bulmer
@jackbulmer
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
June 4, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A female Mallard duck in a marsh environment.
Related tags
Birds Images
Nature Images
wildlife
avian
duck
female mallard
marsh
Animals Images & Pictures
waterfowl
duck
anseriformes
outdoors
land
mallard
HD Water Wallpapers
beak
HD Teal Wallpapers
Free stock photos
Related collections
Layers
563 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
layer
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Collection #93: Ben Blumenfeld
9 photos
· Curated by Ben Blumenfeld
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
Mountains
9 photos
· Curated by Konrad Parasiński
Mountain Images & Pictures
outdoor
HD Snow Wallpapers