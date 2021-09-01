Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Ricardo Díaz
@rdiazcaris
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Los Angeles, Los Ángeles, Chile
Published
19d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Ballet student at recess outside her dance institute.
Related tags
los angeles
los ángeles
chile
dancing girl
ballerina dancer
black and white girl
People Images & Pictures
human
Dance Images & Pictures
ballet
tarmac
asphalt
ballerina
road
leisure activities
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
lines
107 photos
· Curated by Elke Karin Lugert
line
road
building
Raw Food
173 photos
· Curated by Sharon Scott
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
plant
Pink
83 photos
· Curated by Cheryl Kirsten
HD Pink Wallpapers
Flower Images
plant