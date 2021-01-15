Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Ketan Pandey
@ketanp
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bageshwar, Bageshwar, India
Published
on
January 15, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Bageshwar town in Uttarakhand
Related tags
bageshwar
india
river
town
hiking
uttarakhand
rural
rural india
Mountain Images & Pictures
HD Green Wallpapers
village
Travel Images
Tourism Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
himalayas
rafting
HD Blue Wallpapers
Nature Images
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoors
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Collection #77: Lauren Bath
9 photos
· Curated by Lauren Bath
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
Drinkables
108 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Matthews
drinkable
drink
Food Images & Pictures
Texture
82 photos
· Curated by Vincent Langlois
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Pattern Wallpapers