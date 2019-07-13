Go to Ingo Doerrie's profile
Available for hire
Download free
selective focus photo of bee perching on purple flower
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
K5 51, 32052 Herford, Germany, Herford
Published on SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Bumblebee on lavender​ closeup

Related collections

Flowers
26 photos · Curated by Bethany Waller
Flower Images
plant
blossom
Lavendel
11 photos · Curated by Karin Scherer
lavendel
Flower Images
plant
B e e s & C o
25 photos · Curated by Geraldine Huhu
insect
invertebrate
Animals Images & Pictures
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking