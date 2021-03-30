Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sigmund
@sigmund
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
March 30, 2021
Canon, EOS REBEL SL1
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
craft
HD Grey Wallpapers
machine
sewing machine
sewing
electrical device
appliance
Public domain images
Related collections
Sewing
14 photos
· Curated by Eleftheria Fili
sewing
machine
appliance
Ergotherapeuten Wieland
31 photos
· Curated by Kathrin Trautmann
hand
finger
human
Sustainability
106 photos
· Curated by Sanna Henttonen
sustainability
recycling
HD Grey Wallpapers