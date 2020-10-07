Go to Savernake Knives's profile
@savernakeknives
Download free
green and black glass tube
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Savernake Knives, Marlborough, UK
Published on Canon, EOS 2000D
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Honing steel with mallee burr and green resin handle

Related collections

Winter
108 photos · Curated by Gretchen Seelenbinder
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
outdoor
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking