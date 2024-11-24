오일 교환

차고
자동차
남성
남자
검사
성인
블루 칼라 노동자
사진술
작업
자동차 수리점
수송
사람
정비사가 수리 중인 자동차의 오일을 점검하고 있다
Plus sign for Unsplash+
바닥에 앉아있는 모터 오일 몇 병
자동차 엔진 베이에 모터 오일을 보충하는 남자
검은 아날로그 속도계의 근접 촬영 사진
수리점에서 모터 오일을 확인하는 자동차 정비사의 클로즈업.
Plus sign for Unsplash+
차량 밑에서 차를 수리하고 있는 남자
와이어 스풀 근처의 검은 도구 상자
초록불이 켜진 자동차 엔진 클로즈업
자동차 정비소에서 일하면서 자동차 오일을 확인하고 메모하는 젊은 정비사.
Plus sign for Unsplash+
간판이있는 작은 건물
테이블 위의 금속 물체 클로즈업
물방울 다발의 클로즈업
작업장에서 엔진 정비 중 오일 레벨을 확인하는 자동차 수리공의 클로즈업.
Plus sign for Unsplash+
주유소 근처에 주차된 빈티지 블랙 자동차
오일 캔의 선택적 초점 사진
차량의 자동차 엔진 클로즈업
자동차 차고에서 자동차 수리 및 유지 보수 서비스를 제공하는 전문 정비사 손. 자동차 서비스 사업 개념입니다.
Plus sign for Unsplash+
차 옆 바닥에 앉아있는 상자
WOG 주유소
들판 한가운데에 있는 오일 펌프
