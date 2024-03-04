Filters
필터

아프리카 학교

사람
학교
사람의
교실
아이
교육
아프리카
실내
공부
나이지리아
학생
책상과 의자가 줄지어 있는 교실
한 무리의 아이들 앞에 서 있는 여자
녹색 의자에 앉아 먹는 아이들
교실의 책상에 앉아 있는 한 무리의 사람들
낮에 건물 근처에서 뛰어다니는 아이들
정원에서 우산 아래에 서 있는 두 명의 여성
아이를 등에 업고 있는 남자
야외에 서 있는 소년의 그룹
교복을 입은 웃는 소년 2명
–– ––– ––– –– ––– – ––– ––– –––– – – –– ––– – – ––– –– –– –––– ––
boy holding white paper
children sitting on chairs inside classroom
주황색 의자와 흰색 책상이 있는 교실
빨간 긴 소매 셔츠에 의자에 앉아 소년
창문에 서 있는 한 무리의 어린 아이들
방 안에 있는 아이들의 그룹
낮에 화이트보드로 수녀의 말을 듣는 방 안의 아이들
책에 글을 쓰는 아이들
긴팔 셔츠를 입은 소년의 그레이스케일 사진
창문이 여러 개 있는 빨간 건물
나란히 서 있는 한 무리의 젊은이들
책상과 의자가 줄지어 있는 교실
녹색 의자에 앉아 먹는 아이들
낮에 건물 근처에서 뛰어다니는 아이들
책에 글을 쓰는 아이들
아이를 등에 업고 있는 남자
야외에 서 있는 소년의 그룹
boy holding white paper
주황색 의자와 흰색 책상이 있는 교실
창문에 서 있는 한 무리의 어린 아이들
방 안에 있는 아이들의 그룹
정원에서 우산 아래에 서 있는 두 명의 여성
교복을 입은 웃는 소년 2명
나란히 서 있는 한 무리의 젊은이들
–– ––– ––– –– ––– – ––– ––– –––– – – –– ––– – – ––– –– –– –––– ––
children sitting on chairs inside classroom
한 무리의 아이들 앞에 서 있는 여자
빨간 긴 소매 셔츠에 의자에 앉아 소년
교실의 책상에 앉아 있는 한 무리의 사람들
낮에 화이트보드로 수녀의 말을 듣는 방 안의 아이들
긴팔 셔츠를 입은 소년의 그레이스케일 사진
창문이 여러 개 있는 빨간 건물
Unsplash logo

멋진 것을 만들어 보세요