밀라노 대성당

밀라노
첨탑
도시
대성당
이탈리아
건물
건축학
교회
여행하다
사람
도시의
밀라노의 두오모 디 밀라노 (밀라노 대성당), 이탈리아 . 밀라노 대성당은 이탈리아에서 가장 큰 교회이자 세계에서 세 번째로 큰 교회입니다. 이탈리아 밀라노의 유명한 관광 명소입니다.
낮에 갈색 콘크리트 건물 근처를 걷는 사람들
앞면에 시계가 있는 큰 성당
맑고 푸른 하늘 아래 갈색 성당
낮에는 갈색 콘크리트 건물
낮에는 푸른 하늘 아래 갈색 콘크리트 건물
말 앞에서 말을 탄 남자의 동상을 보고 있는 여자
밀라노 대성당을 배경으로 많은 첨탑이있는 큰 성
건물 앞에 서 있는 한 무리의 사람들
밀라노 대성당
낮에는 푸른 하늘 아래 갈색 콘크리트 건물
배경에 하늘이있는 매우 높은 건물
낮 동안 푸른 하늘 아래 흰색 콘크리트 건물
일출의 두오모, 밀라노, 유럽.
브라운 대성당
낮에는 푸른 하늘 아래 갈색 콘크리트 건물
낮에 갈색 콘크리트 건물 근처를 걷는 사람들
밀라노 대성당을 배경으로 한 큰 석조 건물
측면에 시계가있는 매우 높은 건물
낮에는 푸른 하늘 아래 갈색 콘크리트 건물
배경에 하늘이있는 매우 높은 건물
일출의 두오모, 밀라노, 유럽.
낮에는 푸른 하늘 아래 갈색 콘크리트 건물
낮에 갈색 콘크리트 건물 근처를 걷는 사람들
말 앞에서 말을 탄 남자의 동상을 보고 있는 여자
측면에 시계가있는 매우 높은 건물
밀라노 대성당
맑고 푸른 하늘 아래 갈색 성당
낮에는 갈색 콘크리트 건물
낮에는 푸른 하늘 아래 갈색 콘크리트 건물
밀라노 대성당을 배경으로 많은 첨탑이있는 큰 성
낮에 갈색 콘크리트 건물 근처를 걷는 사람들
앞면에 시계가 있는 큰 성당
낮 동안 푸른 하늘 아래 흰색 콘크리트 건물
브라운 대성당
밀라노 대성당을 배경으로 한 큰 석조 건물
건물 앞에 서 있는 한 무리의 사람들
