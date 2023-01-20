Filters
필터

농부

농업
농장
사람
바깥
사람의
정원
원예
노동자
정원사
토양
자연
가족 온실 사업에서 손자와 함께 일하는 행복한 할아버지. 그들은 포즈를 취하고 카메라를 보고 있습니다.
갈색 밀짚모자를 쓰고 벼를 심는 사람 선택적 초점 촬영
낮에 옥수수 밭에 서 있는 갈색 모자를 쓰고 파란색 긴팔 셔츠를 입은 여자
녹색 식물 밭에 서있는 남자
당근과 부추
낮에 사탕무 뿌리를 들고 있는 남자
농부가 씨를 뿌리고 밭에 작물을 파종합니다. 파종은 이른 봄 농업 활동의 일환으로 땅에 씨앗을 심는 과정입니다.
사람의 손에 녹색 식물
낮에 농기구를 타는 남자
–– ––– ––– –– ––– – ––– ––– –––– – – –– ––– – – ––– –– –– –––– ––
분홍색 셔츠와 파란색 데님 청바지를 입은 여자가 낮 동안 강 근처의 갈색 바위에 앉아 있다
녹색 들판의 녹색 농장 중장비
과일 양동이를 들고 들판에 서 있는 남자
낮에 정원에 서 있는 남자
검은 흙을 들고 있는 노란 재킷을 입은 사람
man in white shirt planting at daytime
논에서 농사를 짓는 사람
젊은 농부는 태블릿을 손에 들고 콩 회사를 조사했습니다.
푸른 잔디밭에 회색 긴팔 셔츠를 입은 남자
쌀을 수확하는 여자
낮 동안 갈색 들판에 흰 암소
가족 온실 사업에서 손자와 함께 일하는 행복한 할아버지. 그들은 포즈를 취하고 카메라를 보고 있습니다.
녹색 들판의 녹색 농장 중장비
낮에 옥수수 밭에 서 있는 갈색 모자를 쓰고 파란색 긴팔 셔츠를 입은 여자
man in white shirt planting at daytime
당근과 부추
푸른 잔디밭에 회색 긴팔 셔츠를 입은 남자
농부가 씨를 뿌리고 밭에 작물을 파종합니다. 파종은 이른 봄 농업 활동의 일환으로 땅에 씨앗을 심는 과정입니다.
낮 동안 갈색 들판에 흰 암소
분홍색 셔츠와 파란색 데님 청바지를 입은 여자가 낮 동안 강 근처의 갈색 바위에 앉아 있다
과일 양동이를 들고 들판에 서 있는 남자
검은 흙을 들고 있는 노란 재킷을 입은 사람
논에서 농사를 짓는 사람
젊은 농부는 태블릿을 손에 들고 콩 회사를 조사했습니다.
쌀을 수확하는 여자
낮에 농기구를 타는 남자
–– ––– ––– –– ––– – ––– ––– –––– – – –– ––– – – ––– –– –– –––– ––
갈색 밀짚모자를 쓰고 벼를 심는 사람 선택적 초점 촬영
낮에 정원에 서 있는 남자
녹색 식물 밭에 서있는 남자
낮에 사탕무 뿌리를 들고 있는 남자
사람의 손에 녹색 식물
Unsplash logo

멋진 것을 만들어 보세요