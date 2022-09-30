길가

바깥
자연
아스팔트
비포장 도로
자갈
고속도로
공로
타맥
로드트립
미국
스페인 테네리페 섬의 화산 계곡에 있는 아름다운 직선 도로
4개의 새시 창
낮에 푸른 하늘 아래 콘크리트 도로 근처 흰색 SUV 옆에 서 있는 남자
낮에는 흐린 하늘 아래 푸른 나무와 산 근처의 회색 아스팔트 도로
그 옆에 풀이 있는 길
회색 콘크리트 구조물 근처에 모인 사람들의 무리
콘크리트 철도
낮 동안 푸른 잔디 필드에 갈색 나무 벤치
엘 테이데 불칸 마운트의 전망대로 여행하기에 완벽한 길입니다. 푸른 멋진 하늘 아래 목적지로 곧장 이동합니다.
풍력 발전 단지 근처의 회색 도로 장벽
낮에는 도로 근처의 브라운 마운틴
산 근처의 회색 콘크리트 도로
중간에 노란색 선이있는 안개가 자욱하고 안개가 자욱한 도로. 산의 구름이 아스팔트를 침범합니다. 미스터리 장면.
도로의 풍경 사진
낮에는 멀리 잔디밭과 산 사이의 아스팔트 도로
낮 동안 수역 근처의 회색 콘크리트 도로
산으로 통하는 길
보도에 서 있는 사람
낮에는 콘크리트 건물 사이의 빈 도로
낮에 노란 기둥 옆에 서 있는 여자
