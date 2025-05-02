Filters
フィルター

禅ガーデン

屋外
日本
日本庭園
壁紙
景色
植物
仏教
自然
Allison Saengのプロフィールを見る
Allison Saeng
Unsplash+向け
らせん状のデザインが施された砂の写真
Plus sign for Unsplash+
A heart
A plus sign
Fabrizio Chiaganoのプロフィールを見る
Fabrizio Chiagano
ビーチの砂で作られた円形のデザイン
A heart
A plus sign
ダウンロード
–– ––– ––– –– ––– – ––– ––– –––– – – –– ––– – – ––– –– –– –––– ––
pepe neroのプロフィールを見る
pepe nero
昼間は木のそばにガラスの引き戸がある木造住宅
A heart
A plus sign
ダウンロード
Lucas Callochのプロフィールを見る
Lucas Calloch
昼間の川沿いの赤と緑の木々
A heart
A plus sign
ダウンロード
Getty Imagesのプロフィールを見る
Getty Images
Unsplash+向け
雨の中の日本庭園の小さな橋、クリンゲンダール公園、デン・ハーグ、オランダ
Plus sign for Unsplash+
A heart
A plus sign
Kari Sheaのプロフィールを見る
Kari Shea
川のそばの灰色の石
A heart
A plus sign
ダウンロード
Jonas Gerlachのプロフィールを見る
Jonas Gerlach
ビーチのロックガーデンの岩と砂
A heart
A plus sign
ダウンロード
Victor Luのプロフィールを見る
Victor Lu
灰色のコンクリート道路の脇の緑の木々
A heart
A plus sign
ダウンロード
Ahmedのプロフィールを見る
Ahmed
Unsplash+向け
砂浜の上に座っている岩の山
Plus sign for Unsplash+
A heart
A plus sign
Agatheのプロフィールを見る
Agathe
壁横の茶色の木の床
A heart
A plus sign
ダウンロード
Ryan Schramのプロフィールを見る
Ryan Schram
砂の中に線が引かれた砂地
A heart
A plus sign
ダウンロード
Masayoshi Yanaseのプロフィールを見る
Masayoshi Yanase
茶色のコンクリートの家の写真
A heart
A plus sign
ダウンロード
Rowen Smithのプロフィールを見る
Rowen Smith
Unsplash+向け
ビーチの上に座っている岩の山
Plus sign for Unsplash+
A heart
A plus sign
Ray Wyman Jrのプロフィールを見る
Ray Wyman Jr
岩と建物のある日本庭園
A heart
A plus sign
ダウンロード
Bertrand Borieのプロフィールを見る
Bertrand Borie
木々や茂みのある庭園
A heart
A plus sign
ダウンロード
Mark Tegethoffのプロフィールを見る
Mark Tegethoff
茶色の鉢に緑の葉の盆栽の写真
A heart
A plus sign
ダウンロード
Getty Imagesのプロフィールを見る
Getty Images
Unsplash+向け
夏の暖かい日差しの下で植物園の美しい橋が池の水面に反射します。ニュージーランドのクィーンズタウンの庭園で撮影。
Plus sign for Unsplash+
A heart
A plus sign
Andrea Sunのプロフィールを見る
Andrea Sun
大きな円形の窓とバスケットに花が入った部屋
A heart
A plus sign
ダウンロード
Jennifer Goolsbyのプロフィールを見る
Jennifer Goolsby
円形の石庭の真ん中に岩が座っています
A heart
A plus sign
ダウンロード
Eric Prouzetのプロフィールを見る
Eric Prouzet
砂利エリアの真ん中にある岩
A heart
A plus sign
ダウンロード
らせん状のデザインが施された砂の写真
昼間の川沿いの赤と緑の木々
川のそばの灰色の石
灰色のコンクリート道路の脇の緑の木々
砂浜の上に座っている岩の山
ビーチの上に座っている岩の山
岩と建物のある日本庭園
茶色の鉢に緑の葉の盆栽の写真
夏の暖かい日差しの下で植物園の美しい橋が池の水面に反射します。ニュージーランドのクィーンズタウンの庭園で撮影。
円形の石庭の真ん中に岩が座っています
–– ––– ––– –– ––– – ––– ––– –––– – – –– ––– – – ––– –– –– –––– ––
ビーチの砂で作られた円形のデザイン
昼間は木のそばにガラスの引き戸がある木造住宅
雨の中の日本庭園の小さな橋、クリンゲンダール公園、デン・ハーグ、オランダ
ビーチのロックガーデンの岩と砂
壁横の茶色の木の床
砂の中に線が引かれた砂地
茶色のコンクリートの家の写真
木々や茂みのある庭園
大きな円形の窓とバスケットに花が入った部屋
砂利エリアの真ん中にある岩
らせん状のデザインが施された砂の写真
川のそばの灰色の石
砂浜の上に座っている岩の山
岩と建物のある日本庭園
夏の暖かい日差しの下で植物園の美しい橋が池の水面に反射します。ニュージーランドのクィーンズタウンの庭園で撮影。
円形の石庭の真ん中に岩が座っています
ビーチの砂で作られた円形のデザイン
昼間の川沿いの赤と緑の木々
ビーチのロックガーデンの岩と砂
砂の中に線が引かれた砂地
ビーチの上に座っている岩の山
茶色の鉢に緑の葉の盆栽の写真
大きな円形の窓とバスケットに花が入った部屋
–– ––– ––– –– ––– – ––– ––– –––– – – –– ––– – – ––– –– –– –––– ––
昼間は木のそばにガラスの引き戸がある木造住宅
雨の中の日本庭園の小さな橋、クリンゲンダール公園、デン・ハーグ、オランダ
灰色のコンクリート道路の脇の緑の木々
壁横の茶色の木の床
茶色のコンクリートの家の写真
木々や茂みのある庭園
砂利エリアの真ん中にある岩
Unsplash logo

何か素晴らしいものを作りましょう