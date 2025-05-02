Unsplash logo
Unsplash ホーム
A magnifying glass
An X shape
ログイン
画像を提出する
検索
本日
イメージ
背景
壁紙
広告
Unsplash+を入手する
ログイン
画像を提出する
navigation menu
iStockでプレミアム写真を閲覧する |
iStockで20%オフ ↗
iStockでプレミアム写真を閲覧する
iStockで20%オフ ↗
その他を表示 ↗
iStockでさらに見る ↗
A photo
写真
2334
Pen Tool
イラスト
0
A stack of folders
コレクション
20万
A group of people
ユーザー
1
A copyright icon ©
ライセンス
Arrow down
Aspect ratio
向き
Arrow down
Unfold
並び順
最適
Arrow down
Filters
フィルター
禅ガーデン
屋外
日本
禅
木
日本庭園
岩
壁紙
庭
景色
植物
仏教
自然
Allison Saeng
Unsplash+
向け
Plus sign for Unsplash+
A heart
A plus sign
A lock
ダウンロード
Fabrizio Chiagano
A heart
A plus sign
ダウンロード
Chevron down
pepe nero
A heart
A plus sign
ダウンロード
Chevron down
Lucas Calloch
A heart
A plus sign
ダウンロード
Chevron down
Getty Images
Unsplash+
向け
Plus sign for Unsplash+
A heart
A plus sign
A lock
ダウンロード
Kari Shea
A heart
A plus sign
ダウンロード
Chevron down
Jonas Gerlach
A heart
A plus sign
ダウンロード
Chevron down
Victor Lu
A heart
A plus sign
ダウンロード
Chevron down
Ahmed
Unsplash+
向け
Plus sign for Unsplash+
A heart
A plus sign
A lock
ダウンロード
Agathe
A heart
A plus sign
ダウンロード
Chevron down
Ryan Schram
A heart
A plus sign
ダウンロード
Chevron down
Masayoshi Yanase
A heart
A plus sign
ダウンロード
Chevron down
Rowen Smith
Unsplash+
向け
Plus sign for Unsplash+
A heart
A plus sign
A lock
ダウンロード
Ray Wyman Jr
A heart
A plus sign
ダウンロード
Chevron down
Bertrand Borie
A heart
A plus sign
ダウンロード
Chevron down
Mark Tegethoff
A heart
A plus sign
ダウンロード
Chevron down
Getty Images
Unsplash+
向け
Plus sign for Unsplash+
A heart
A plus sign
A lock
ダウンロード
Andrea Sun
A heart
A plus sign
ダウンロード
Chevron down
Jennifer Goolsby
A heart
A plus sign
ダウンロード
Chevron down
Eric Prouzet
A heart
A plus sign
ダウンロード
Chevron down
他のイメージを表示
iStockでプレミアム写真を閲覧する
| 今すぐ割引を獲得する
iStockでもっと見る ↗
iStockでもっと見る ↗
Unsplash logo
何か素晴らしいものを作りましょう