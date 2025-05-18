Filters
プロパガンダ

広告
ポスター
テキスト
人間
PSA
公共サービス広告
パンフレット
チラシ
グラフィックデザイン
史的
Alex Shuper
Unsplash+向け
「fact」と「fake」の文字が書かれた2つのパズルピース
Library of Congress
私は米軍のためにほしい
Sinitta Leunen
文章
Library of Congress
Join the Navy. World War I poster.
Alex Shuper
「phis」と書かれた紙
Boston Public Library
その真ん中で火が燃えている本
Library of Congress
混ぜないでください。WPAポスター。
Library of Congress
歯を清潔に保ちます。WPAポスター。
Alex Shuper
虫眼鏡付きのフェイクニュースサイン
Mauro Lima
白い背景に白と青のテキスト
Claudio Schwarz
ビルの側面に「プロパガンダ禁止」と書かれた看板
Library of Congress
安全で純粋なプールで健康のために泳ぎましょう。WPAポスター。
Alex Shuper
偽の偽物と偽の言葉が書かれた青いメガホン
Library of Congress
国立公園には野生生物が生息しています。WPA ポスター
Library of Congress
Fire Wrecks a Forest, WPAポスター
Community Archives of Belleville and Hastings County
戦争に勝つためにカナダを購入してください!
Alex Shuper
メガホンが乗ったニュースのロゴ
The New York Public Library
戦争貯蓄キャンペーンのポスター
The New York Public Library
鎧を着た女性が剣を持っている雑誌の表紙
The New York Public Library
男女をイメージしたブックカバー
